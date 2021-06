Even if you don’t know Andres Cantor by name, you most certainly know him by the way he does play-by-play for soccer goals. The “GOOOOOOOOOL” guy is going to be in your ear during much of NBCUniversal’s soccer coverage during the Tokyo Olympics regardless of which of their networks you watch games on (assuming they happen). Along with his normal duties doing play-by-play for Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes, NBCU announced Monday that Cantor will handle play-by-play for select matches in English in Tokyo as well.