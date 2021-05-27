OnePlus Nord CE 5G officially confirmed to launch in Europe and India on June 10

OnePlus gave birth to the OnePlus Nord lineup last year with the OnePlus Nord, a device that launched with the very first non-800-series Snapdragon CPU used by OnePlus, the Snapdragon 765G. It also came with a similar design footprint, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. Then, the company followed it up with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100, two devices that pack way more sensible specifications, LCD displays, and cut a lot of other corners especially compared to the regular OnePlus Nord. The rumor mill is going wild on new devices in this series. Now, another new device is coming on the OnePlus Nord lineup: the OnePlus Nord CE. And it looks like OnePlus might want to position this device as competition to Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G.