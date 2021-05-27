Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G officially confirmed to launch in Europe and India on June 10

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus Nord CE 5G has been enjoying some hype relating to its expected launch and features. The Nord Series was first unveiled last year and the way the model was received beat OnePlus’ expectations. The company plans to consolidate on the success by releasing the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus has now officially announced the Nord CE 5G via a blog post on the OnePlus forum. The premium midrange device is expected to be launched on June 10.

www.gizmochina.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus Nord#Europe#5g#Smartphone Market#Wireless Devices#Android Phones#The Nord Ce 5g#The Oneplus Nord Ce 5g#Oem#Oneplus Tv U1s Open Sale#Nord Ce 5g Open Sale#Oneplus Nord N200 5g#Oneplus Smartphones#Oneplus Product Offerings#Launch Event#Beat Oneplus#Company#Q4#Smart Wearable Devices#Wireless Earbuds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPhandroid

OnePlus Nord 2 accidentally confirmed by the company

Back in July 2020, OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord which was basically the company returning to its budget roots. While it wasn’t the most spectacular phone we’ve seen, it was good enough to get mostly positive reviews, and if you were hoping to see a successor, you could be in luck.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

OnePlus Nord 2 name spotted online, hints at upcoming launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to have a better chipset than its predecessor. Back in March, there was a rumour suggesting that OnePlus would be using the Dimensity 1200 chipset for its next smartphone. This device is supposed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launch last year for RM1799 - the OnePlus Nord 2.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 receive May 2021 security patches

OnePlus started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patches to its devices earlier this month. The company started off with its flagship OnePlus 9 series and, over the last few weeks, it has rolled out the latest patches to the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus 7T series. Now, the company is releasing updates for its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, which include the May 2021 security patches, a few bug fixes, and some improvements.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too

On Aliexpress OnePlus Official Store there is an article since May 12th that appears and seems to be a draft to prepare a launch (very high price). It's called "new Oneplus Nord" in details you can see 8G/128G, 48mp main camera, 2 backs camera, one 16mp front camera, 4300mAh battery and 30W charge, 6.2 inch 2400x1080, type C, No IPrating, No jack 3.5, 2SIMs. No more informations. I don't know if these informations are correct or if they match with a Nord "Core Edition". We will see soon.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus Nord 2 Name Confirmed, Coming Before September 30

The OnePlus Nord 2 name has just been confirmed by the company itself. OnePlus confirmed the phone’s name in the FAQ section of a new Stadia Premiere Edition promo that is running in France, Germany, and the UK. The OnePlus Nord 2 name has been confirmed by the company itself.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe next month as Nord CE 5G

This morning OnePlus teased an upcoming ‘summer launch event’ on social media. Now, CEO Pete Lau has revealed exactly what customers can expect from OnePlus in the coming months. The Nord CE 5G is a revamped OnePlus Nord. First off, Pete Lau confirmed to TechRadar that next month’s product announcement...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G tipped to pack a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 64MP main camera

The hype around the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is surely going some notches higher, and we expect the tempo to become higher as the June launch date approaches. Ahead of its scheduled European and Indian launch on June 10, the features and specs of the upcoming device have been laid out by some information emanating from inside sources in the company.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

CEO Pete Lau reveals OnePlus Nord CE release date

After tasting the success with the mid-range Nord series, the company is doubling down on the development of mid-range smartphones. The Shenzhen tech firm is ready to release this year’s first Nord-branded smartphone within a matter of days. To be more specific, OnePlus will release the OnePlus Nord CE on June 10, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau(via Tech Radar).
Cell Phonesdoms2cents.com

OnePlus Accidentally Leaked Details Which Lead To Oneplus Nord 2 Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to come shortly as a sequel to the popular OnePlus Nord – and while the new mid-ranger hasn’t been formally announced, a mention of it has appeared on the company’s website, implying that it won’t belong. OnePlus recently announced a cooperation with Google Stadia,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus Nord CE leaked specs suggests it’ll compete with Samsung’s Galaxy A52

OnePlus gave birth to the OnePlus Nord lineup last year with the OnePlus Nord, a device that launched with the very first non-800-series Snapdragon CPU used by OnePlus, the Snapdragon 765G. It also came with a similar design footprint, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. Then, the company followed it up with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100, two devices that pack way more sensible specifications, LCD displays, and cut a lot of other corners especially compared to the regular OnePlus Nord. The rumor mill is going wild on new devices in this series. Now, another new device is coming on the OnePlus Nord lineup: the OnePlus Nord CE. And it looks like OnePlus might want to position this device as competition to Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 name slipped by OnePlus itself

(Pocket-lint) - The next OnePlus phone has been called several things in recent times: OnePlus Nord 1, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2. Now it seems we have confirmation on which it is. The Nord 10 successor will be called the "OnePlus Nord 2" (or OnePlus Nord2, if...
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus phones have slowly crept their way into flagship territory, but are the juicier margins that the company now enjoys have coming at the expense of its old market? These flagships may simply be out of reach for past fans — not everyone's ready to spend an arm and a leg for a phone. That's probably why the company is doubling down on its sub-brand Nord, with plans for at least two new phones in the pipeline.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'

New OnePlus Nord smartphones have been in the pipeline for some time and now the company has started teasing an upcoming product announcement that could take place as soon as next month. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G seems to be the focus. Posted to the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account,...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak tips powerful innards for the upcoming mid-ranger

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone – the OnePlus Nord CE 5G – early next month. Now, details about the upcoming phone’s core specifications have surfaced online. And from the looks of it, OnePlus appears to have another solid mid-ranger under its belt that will sell by bucketloads if priced well.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could come with Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

For some, the bloat-free OxygenOS alone makes OnePlus devices worth getting. That's why it's great to see another Nord series phone - the Nord CE 5G - on the way. In fact, sources are already claiming to know what some of the hardware specs would be. According to Android Central,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus Nord CE leak reveals key specs of the phone

This story was originally published . OnePlus phones have slowly crept their way into flagship territory, but are the juicier margins that the company now enjoys have coming at the expense of its old market? These flagships may simply be out of reach for past fans — not everyone's ready to spend an arm and a leg for a phone. That's probably why the company is doubling down on its sub-brand Nord, with plans for at least two new phones in the pipeline.