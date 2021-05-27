OnePlus Nord CE 5G officially confirmed to launch in Europe and India on June 10
OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been enjoying some hype relating to its expected launch and features. The Nord Series was first unveiled last year and the way the model was received beat OnePlus’ expectations. The company plans to consolidate on the success by releasing the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus has now officially announced the Nord CE 5G via a blog post on the OnePlus forum. The premium midrange device is expected to be launched on June 10.www.gizmochina.com