ColourPop Crochet Crème Gel Liner
ColourPop Crochet Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a medium pink with subtle, warm undertones and cooler flecks of icy pink shimmer. It had medium pigmentation, which was somewhat buildable with shorter, more overlapping strokes, but I couldn't get full coverage. The texture was smooth, emollient without being thick or prone to migrating while setting, but it did make it hard to layer and apply evenly. It wore decently for seven and a half hours before fading noticeably.