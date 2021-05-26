ColourPop Lattice Crème Gel Liner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s talk about beauty trends of the 1990s for a second. While some fads — like chunky highlights, dark lip shades and bold eyeshadow — have come back in style, pencil-thin eyebrows remain a craze of the past. We can’t believe how much over-plucking went on back then, and it’s clear that the beauty world has evolved since. Right now, it’s all about thick and full eyebrows, but unfortunately, not all of Us were blessed with naturally bushy brows at birth.