ColourPop Lattice Crème Gel Liner
ColourPop Lattice Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a light gold with warmer undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was smooth, moderately creamy, and soft enough that I'd recommend using a lighter pressure than average to avoid the product coming away in clumps (at times). It had medium pigmentation, which I didn't find buildable due to the texture, that lasted for seven hours before fading.www.temptalia.com