Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Lattice Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a light gold with warmer undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was smooth, moderately creamy, and soft enough that I'd recommend using a lighter pressure than average to avoid the product coming away in clumps (at times). It had medium pigmentation, which I didn't find buildable due to the texture, that lasted for seven hours before fading.

Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Barbie Golden Beach Lip Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Golden Beach Lip Duo ($11.00 for 0.17 oz.) includes a peach lipstick and a darker beige lip pencil. They were so-so in quality–they were not particularly flattering to wear (despite exfoliating prior to applying!), so they may not be a good choice for anyone who has drier or flakier lips. I also had issues with the lipstick settling into my lip lines noticeably.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Fab & Soft Side Lippie Stix Reviews & Swatches

The texture had a smoother, more velvety consistency, so it didn’t have the traditional slip/creaminess but didn’t tug during application. The color stayed on decently for three and a half hours and felt non-drying. Marc Jacobs Beauty No Angel (242) (P, $30.00) is lighter, warmer (85% similar). ColourPop Soft Side...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Nice Things Dupes

Here are our dupes for ColourPop Nice Things, which is a moderately warm-toned, medium-dark coral with a matte finish. It is a limited edition lipstick that retails for $7.00 and contains 0.0352 oz.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Organza Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Organza is a moderately warm-toned, light mauve with a metallic finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: So Very Lovely. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Spring 2021. Reviews of the newest releases from...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Eyelet Pressed Powder Pigment

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. No dupes yet!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes...
Shoppingtemptalia.com

ColourPop Chiffon Super Shock Cheek

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Chiffon Super Shock Cheek ($8.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a light-medium, peachy-orange base with flecks of pink-to-gold shifting sparkle. It had medium, buildable pigmentation when applied with a fingertip and semi-sheer coverage when applied with a brush.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop So Very Lovely Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop So Very Lovely 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new palette that really feels like it straddles the traditional colors of spring and summer, so it actually seemed like a very well-timed release. It included six matte eyeshadows and six shimmer eyeshadows with no pressed glitters (but three pressed pigments if that’s a concern). Overall, the palette was pigmented, blendable, and easy to use with a few shades being more semi-opaque or a touch harder to blend.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop You're Golden Palette Swatches

ColourPop You’re Golden Palette is a new, mega-sized palette that launches tomorrow, May 27th, at 10AM PT. The palette includes one pressed glitter (Rum Season), but the rest are eyeshadows. Here are swatches of all the shades!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and...
Beauty & Fashionava360.com

NO LAMP NEEDED GEL POLISH?!

Hey guys! In this video I'll be sharing with you the new Summer 2021 colllection from #BioSeaweedGel called #CandyPaint I'll also be showing you how to cure the Unity gels without an LED lamp...all you need is sunlight! So cool, right?!. A big thank you to Bio Seaweed Gel for...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay x Prince Kajal Liners Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay So Dark Kajal Eyeliner ($25.00 for 0.09 oz.) is a medium-dark black with neutral undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly. The pencil was firmer with a thinner, almost instant-matte consistency when applied to the skin. For...
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

This Volumizing Gel Is the Key to Trendy Full Eyebrows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s talk about beauty trends of the 1990s for a second. While some fads — like chunky highlights, dark lip shades and bold eyeshadow — have come back in style, pencil-thin eyebrows remain a craze of the past. We can’t believe how much over-plucking went on back then, and it’s clear that the beauty world has evolved since. Right now, it’s all about thick and full eyebrows, but unfortunately, not all of Us were blessed with naturally bushy brows at birth.
