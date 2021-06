“Carbon sequestration” is a common topic these days in the halls of Congress, at USDA, in farm organizations and among farmers and ranchers. One federal conservation program that has been around for over 35 years and has assisted with carbon sequestration is the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The CRP program was established in December of 1985 as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The initial goal of CRP was to reduce soil erosion on highly erodible cropland and to help curb the over-production of farm commodities.