Syracuse basketball already has some games scheduled for its non-conference slate. Some of the more notable matchups include Villanova at Madison Square Garden, the Battle 4 Atlantis (featuring Baylor, Michigan State, Connecticut, Auburn and others), at Georgetown and the ACC/Big-10 Challenge. Who are some non-conference opponents Syracuse could add to the schedule perhaps not this season but in future years? We take a look at 10 options that include some old rivals, some new powers, a blue blood, an in-state foe and more.