‘Levittown’ Limited Series In Works From Amma Asante, Thomas Schlamme, Wiip & Gotham Group

Amazon Studios has given a formal pilot order to The Horror Of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Gimlet podcast, with One Day At a Time alumna Justina Machado set to star in the titular role. Roxann Dawson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot, which has been casting for the past four months. The project, in development at Amazon since 2020, hails from Blumhouse Television, which won the rights to adapt the podcast in 2019 in a competitive situation, and Spotify.