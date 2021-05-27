Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Levittown’ Limited Series In Works From Amma Asante, Thomas Schlamme, Wiip & Gotham Group

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: David Kushner’s bestselling book Levittown: Two Families, One Tycoon, and the Fight for Civil Rights in America’s Legendary Suburb is in the works for the small screen. Independent studio wiip has optioned the rights to the book and partnered with The Gotham Group to develop as a limited series. BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director Amma Asante is attached to pen the series adaptation and direct the pilot. Emmy winner Thomas Schlamme is on board to produce.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Foreman
Person
John Singleton
Person
Thomas Schlamme
Person
Amma Asante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Bafta Awards#Film Series#Film Adaptation#Film Producer#Television Series#Book Series#Wiip Gotham Group#The Gotham Group#African American#Jewish#Communist#Fipresci#The Handmaid S Tale#The Dga Award#Shoe Money Productions#Pan Am#Snowfall For Fx#Peabody Awards#Caa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

Amma Asante to direct Levittown adaptation

Filmmaker Amma Asante, whose works include Belle, Where Hands Touch, A United Kingdom, and a few episodes of A Handmaid's Tale, is reportedly in talks to adapt David Kushner's book Levittown: Two Families, One Tycoon, and the Fight for Civil Rights in America’s Legendary Suburb into a TV series. As per reports, Asante will be reportedly writing the screenplay and directing the pilot episode.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

‘Red Queen’ Series in Works From Elizabeth Banks

Victoria Aveyard’s young adult novel Red Queen is getting a series adaptation courtesy of Peacock and Elizabeth Banks, Variety reports. Banks will direct and act in the series as well as serving as executive producer. Aveyard co-wrote the pilot for the series along with Beth Schwartz (Arrow). Aveyard’s novel, published...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

A Levittown TV series is in the works, based on the first African American family to move into the iconic whites-only suburb

Independent studio wiip is developing David Kushner’s bestselling book Levittown: Two Families, One Tycoon, and the Fight for Civil Rights in America’s Legendary Suburb for the small screen. BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director Amma Asante with Emmy-winning West Wing veteran Thomas Schlamme as producer. The book chronicles the true account of the explosive events that transpired when the first African American family moved into the iconic whites-only suburb of Levittown, PA.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Justina Machado To Headline ‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach’ Amazon Pilot From Blumhouse Based On Podcast

Amazon Studios has given a formal pilot order to The Horror Of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Gimlet podcast, with One Day At a Time alumna Justina Machado set to star in the titular role. Roxann Dawson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot, which has been casting for the past four months. The project, in development at Amazon since 2020, hails from Blumhouse Television, which won the rights to adapt the podcast in 2019 in a competitive situation, and Spotify.
TV & VideosCollider

Jonah Hill to Star as Hollywood Fixer Sidney Korshak in New Limited Series From 'The Departed's William Monahan

Jonah Hill is teaming up with William Monahan to bring the story of Sidney Korshak and Lew Wasserman to a new miniseries. According to Deadline, Hill is set to play Korshak with Monahan creating the series about the man who was known as one of Hollywood's "fixers" as well as MCA chairman Wasserman and how he grew into his status as the most powerful man in Hollywood.
BusinessDeadline

Apple’s ‘Echo 3’ Adds Elizabeth Anweis As Recurring; Diego Josef To Recur In ‘Animal Kingdom’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Anweis has joined the cast of Apple’s Echo 3. From Oscar-winner Mark Boal and Keshet Studios, Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Red Queen’ Series in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is developing an adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s bestselling novel “Red Queen,” the streamer announced Tuesday. Aveyard (pictured above, right) will adapt the series with “Arrow’s” Beth Schwartz (above, left), who will act as showrunnner. The young adult fantasy novel, published in 2015, is set in an alternate near-future in...
TV SeriesDeadline

Shanola Hampton To Star In & Produce ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot Under Talent Deal With NBCU Television & Streaming And Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an 11-season run on Shameless, Shanola Hampton has signed a talent holding deal with NBCU Television and Streaming and Universal Television. Under the pact, she has been cast as the main lead in the NBC pilot Dangerous Moms. Hampton will also serve as a producer on the project, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Bela Bajaria

Netflix Taps Peter Friedlander to Head U.S. Originals; Brian Wright to Exit. Following a seven-month search for an executive to head U.S. originals, Netflix global TV vp Bela Bajaria has opted to promote from within the company for the role. Longtime Netflix exec…. Netflix Shocker: Bela Bajaria to Lead Global...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Quibi’s Kate Hoenigsberg Back At NBCU As SVP Drama Development For Universal Television

Kate Hoenigsberg has joined Universal Television as SVP, Drama Development. Hoenigsberg, who started in March, reports to Vivian Cannon, EVP, Drama Development. Cannon was previously SVP, Drama Development at the studio before getting elevated to EVP and head of the department last year following previous drama head Erin Underhill’s promotion to President of Universal TV. Hoenigsberg now fills that role and has been charged with developing series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

CAA Sells Majority Stake In Wiip To Korean Studio JTBC

CAA has sold a majority stake in Wiip, the producer behind HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Apple’s Dickinson, to Korean company JTBC Studios. It marks the first sale of an agency-backed studio after CAA and the other agencies agreed to end their standoff with the WGA and sell a majority interest in their content divisions.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Sony’s TriStar Lands N.K. Jemisin Book Series ‘The Broken Earth’ In 7-Figure Deal; Author To Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: In Sony Pictures Entertainment’s second seven figure deal this week for a multi-book series, TriStar Pictures emerged from a bidding battle to win The Broken Earth sci-fi trilogy by N.K Jemisin. The author will adapt the books herself. Sony, in partnership with Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures earlier this week acquired the Don Winslow City on Fire trilogy for mid-seven figures.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max With Ads Launches, Promising “Lowest Commercial Ad Load” In Streaming

WarnerMedia’s long-awaited, ad-supported tier of HBO Max is officially launching today, promising the “lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry.”. The company said the $10-a-month tier (a notable discount from the ad-free version’s sector-high $15 price) will be “rolling out throughout the day.” At its upfront presentation to media buyers last month, WarnerMedia said HBO Max with Ads would go live in early June, but it did not specify a date.