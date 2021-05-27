Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cH6x7_0aDTmZzi00

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country.

The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is Christian Schmidt, a former German lawmaker. It added that Russia didn't agree with the decision.

No other details were immediately available. Both Moscow and Serbs in Bosnia in the past have demanded that the Office of the High Representative, or OHR, be abolished and its wide-reaching authority in Bosnia ended.

The Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency, Milorad Dodik, on Thursday criticized the appointment, alleging procedural mishandling and lack of legitimacy of the OHR.

The U.S.-brokered peace deal, which ended the 1992-95 war after more than 100,000 people died, established an entity run by Bosnia's Serbs and another one dominated by the country's Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats.

Bosnia still remains ethnically divided. This has blocked the country's path toward reconciliation and economic recovery. Russia has backed a Bosnian Serb bid to assume as much independence as possible.

Schmidt formally will take over on Aug. 1 from Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, who has held the post for the past 12 years. The OHR will now inform the U.N. secretary-general of the decision, it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Sarajevo#Moscow#German#Balkan#Serbs#The Bosnian Serb#Muslims#Croats#Austrian#Ohr#U N#Associated Press#Ap#Chosen#Sarajevo#Bosnia Herzegovina#Country#Legitimacy#Reconciliation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsVoice of America

Belarus Threatens West as EU Debates Severe Sanctions

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has threatened to retaliate for any European Union sanctions imposed on him for detaining two opposition activists after forcing their plane to land in Minsk earlier this week. Hours before a scheduled meeting in the Russian seaside resort of Sochi with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin,...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

Russia refuses to allow European planes to land in Moscow

Russia has retaliated against a ban on carriers entering Belarus’s airspace by refusing to grant permission to European planes flying to Moscow. In an apparent escalation by the Kremlin, Russian aviation authorities forced Austrian Airlines to cancel its flight from Vienna to the Russian capital. Air France also cancelled its Paris-Moscow flight for the second day in a row, after it was denied permission on Wednesday to land in Russia.
Energy IndustryTimes Daily

EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop mining brown coal at the Turow mine, on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
PoliticsBBC

'No-one is safe flying over Belarus', says political adviser

A plane bound for Lithuania has been forcibly diverted while flying in Belarusian airspace. Opposition journalist Roman Protasevich was on board the plane and was arrested when it landed in the country's capital, Minsk. Franak Viacorka, adviser to Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and friend of Mr Protasevich, said it...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

German Ex-Minister Appointed Bosnia Peace Envoy

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former German government minister Christian Schmidt was on Thursday named the new international High Representative in Bosnia, whose office oversees implementation of the 1995 peace accord. Schmidt will take office on Aug. 1, according to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council. The Board is comprised...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

German minister rejects idea of arms deliveries to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the idea of delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country’s president indicated that he would like military help from Berlin. Germany, along with France, has led Western diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatist rebels in...
EuropePosted by
Newsweek

Lithuania Urges NATO Response to Belarus Plane 'Hijacking'

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has urged NATO to respond after a Ryanair aircraft en route to Lithuania was forcibly landed in Belarus, resulting in the arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. "I call on NATO and EU allies to immediately react to the threat posed to international civil aviation by...
Aerospace & DefenseWNCY

Airlines shun Belarus, opposition leader says journalist tortured

KYIV/VILNIUS (Reuters) – Airlines shunned Belarus’s air space on Tuesday and Belarusian planes could soon be banned from Europe, potentially isolating the land-locked country apart from its border with Russia after it forced down a jetliner and arrested a dissident journalist. A video released overnight showed 26-year-old Roman Protasevich confessing...
EuropeInternational Business Times

Germany's Genocide Recognition 'Step In Right Direction': Namibia

Namibia said Germany's acknowledgement on Friday that it had committed genocide during its colonial occupation of the southwest African country was a "step in the right direction." The announcement in Berlin culminates five years of negotiations over an issue that has poisoned relations for decades. "The acceptance on the part...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus leader denounces EU sanctions over plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion.”. Speaking before lawmakers...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Democracy Digest: Hungary and Poland Refuse to Join EU Justice League

Democracy Digest: Hungary and Poland Refuse to Join EU Justice League. The two countries have decided not to join the new European Public Prosecutor’s Office, whose first cases will include the Czech prime minister’s conflict of interest over EU subsidies. Hungary and Poland, perhaps not surprisingly, announced this week they...
Religionbalkaninsight.com

Serbia’s Vucic Wants to Control the Montenegrin Govt. It May Backfire

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic would do well to learn from the mistake made by Montenegro’s Milo Djukanovic. His quest for absolute power may come back to haunt him. Once again, the Serbian Orthodox Church, SOC, has been the stage of a ruthless political game by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to bring the government of Montenegro under his control.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Crossing points reopen in split Cyprus as virus numbers fall

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ethnically split Cyprus took a key step toward a return to its routine rhythms of life amid the pandemic on Friday when nine crossing points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone were reopened, enabling ordinary Cypriots to cross the divide. A trickle of people began crossing...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Serbian Prosecutors Urge Probe of Alleged Graft Link to Minister

The Serbian Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime asked police to start investigating allegations that Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic’s father was involved in corrupt dealings with a state arms manufacturer. The Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime told BIRN on Thursday that it has asked the Interior Ministry’s Service for the Fight...
EuropeJanesville Gazette

Arrested Belarus dissident weeps in interview on state TV

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist who was arrested after his airline flight was diverted to Minsk wept Thursday in an interview on state television, saying he was fully cooperating with investigators and declaring that he respects the authoritarian president he opposed for years. The...
Politicswtaq.com

Russia vows to defend Belarus if EU sanctions Minsk – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will defend Belarus and help it if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on Minsk over the grounding of a plane and arrest of a dissident blogger, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying. Many European nations have imposed flight bans...
Europespectrumnews1.com

Western Sahara independence chief leaves Spain for Algeria

MADRID (AP) — The leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco who is at the center of a diplomatic row flew out of Spain to Algeria, arriving in the middle of the night before being taken to an Algerian military hospital Wednesday. Brahim Ghali was released from a hospital...