Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

500+ COVID-19 deaths went uncounted over the last year in Maryland

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwqFu_0aDTmAAn00

Maryland underreported hundreds of COVID-19 deaths over the past year, officials revealed Thursday.

The Maryland Department of Health's Vital Statistics Administration says 517 deaths were miscoded or misclassified by medical certifiers, resulting in the cases not being properly accounted for.

Additionally, 21 cases were reclassified to "probable" meaning that COVID-19 likely caused the person's death.

Officials identified the discrepancy through maintenance exercises and information reconciliation processes using other sources of data.

The administration says it's in the process of re-issuing guidance for coding protocols to medical certifiers.

“When necessary, our epidemiologists make adjustments to reported health data as information is reviewed, verified, and corrected,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “It is important for medical certifiers to closely follow CDC guidance when reporting COVID-19 deaths. This data is critical for the public and the public health community, and our systems and processes are designed to ensure accuracy and transparency in our reporting to the public.”

With the revision -- 9,368 Maryland residents have died of COVID-19.

Families who lost a loved one due to COVID-19 may be eligible to recoup funeral expenses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, click here .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Health Department#Emergency Department#Health Data#Covid 19 Deaths#Cdc Guidance#Medical Certifiers#Coding Protocols#Deputy#Funeral Expenses#Re Issuing Guidance#Maintenance Exercises#Adjustments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

New COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend

There were 52 additional COVID-19 deaths across the commonwealth over the weekend, including one in Fayette County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday. The deaths bring the statewide total to 27,092 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. No new deaths were reported in Washington or Greene...
Maryland Statebaltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland surpasses 9,000 confirmed COVID deaths as health department newly reports over 500 deaths that were ‘not properly classified’

The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday newly reported more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths that medical certifiers had “not properly classified” over the past year, pushing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths over 9,000. The health department said there were 517 previously uncounted confirmed cases with COVID-19 listed as...
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

CDC predicts COVID-19 deaths will fall over the next month

The Centers for Disease Control is predicting that the Coronavirus death rate will fall dramatically over the next few weeks, as more states incentivize vaccinations. In its most recent forecasts, the CDC predicted that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by June 19.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

New COVID 19 Cases The Lowest In Over A Year

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has dropped to a level not seen since the early stages of the pandemic. The average fell to 225 cases on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. The average is now the lowest it’s been since late April of last year.
Georgia StateMonroe Local News

COVID-19: Georgia is reporting no deaths over the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: Sunday and Monday usually have fewer cases and deaths reported due to a lower incidence of reporting over the weekend. The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more and Walton County also is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Maryland surpasses 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) - Six million people in the state of Maryland now have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to official CDC data, 69.1% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, outpacing the national rate (61.8%), and putting the state less than one point from reaching President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by Independence Day.
Public HealthWOLF

PA lawmakers and coroners raise concerns over COVID-19 death reporting

(STATE COLLEGE) - Citing concerns over how COVID-19 deaths were reported, Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-171) were joined by Pennsylvania coroners to highlight a bill that clarifies when deaths must be reported. Under current law, the coroner shall investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding...
Wayne County, PAScranton Times

With Memorial Day coming, more COVID-19 cases than last year, fewer deaths

As Memorial Day approaches, the state and region actually have far more new COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks than the same two-week period last year, state data shows. Dr. James Cruse, medical director of Wayne Memorial Hospital’s community health centers, who tracks case trends, said the trend isn’t just more testing, though that could be part of it.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

The end of shut downs and restrictions and a return to a semblance of normalcy is something to celebrate. But for many, giving up the rules that have guided them though the pandemic can be as difficult as adopting them in the first place. Most of our emotional energy has been used up in coping with the pandemic. Many have found a place they can cope and don’t want to leave it yet.
Hamilton County, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

Health Department Reports Over 500 COVID-19 Deaths in Hamilton County

Department Provides Summer Precautions and Upcoming Vaccination Schedule. The Hamilton County Health Department reports the 501st COVID-19 related death of a Hamilton County resident after adding two additional deaths today. The announcement comes a little over one year and two months after the first death of a Hamilton County resident was reported on March 25, 2020.
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

State turns all-turquoise as virus cases spike in county

With 56.1 percent of New Mexicans over the age of 16 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 22.5 percent of those aged 12-15 having received at least one dose of vaccine, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham instructed her health and human services secretaries to designate all 33 of the state’s counties as “turquoise” this week, and a revised public health order was issued Wednesday that reflected that direction.
Public Healthlocal21news.com

DOH: 71.2% of Pennsylvanians have received their first vaccine dose

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms as of 12:00 a.m., June 2, there are 580 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,203,443. There are 989 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 248 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

After Review, Maryland Increases Number of COVID-19 Deaths by 517

After a review of the state’s COVID-19 data, the Department of Health increased the number of confirmed deaths by 517 and probable deaths by 21. Montgomery County’s COVID-19 death toll is 1,551, which is the second-highest in the state. Montgomery County health officials reported Thursday that 51.3% of the county...
Maryland StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25. More than 584,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 25. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]