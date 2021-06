We don't know about you, but we love any recipe that involves a slow cooker. It's so convenient to be able to throw everything together in one pot, and let it cook on slow and low while you can tend to other matters. While the slow cooker is very versatile, and you can use it to prepare plenty of delicious soups and main dishes, it's also an excellent tool to whip up some of your favorite sweets. Slow cooker peanut butter fudge is next-level goodness, and if you make it for guests, they're going to think that you bought it from the store. Trust us when we tell you that you need to try this fantastic treat.