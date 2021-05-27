American Legion Post 6 baseball returns for 2021 summer season
Following a one-year absence of advanced summer competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior American Legion Post 6 baseball returns to the swing of things this 2021 season with longtime fixture Bruce Pinkston holding the reigns of its team manager/bench coach. Under Pinkston's guidance, the Post 6 program has won 22 of the last 30 District 1-2 tournament titles and were Missouri American Legion Zone 1 runner-up champions twice.