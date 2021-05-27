Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FIGS stock soars in its debut, valuing company at $4.6 billion

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors cheered FIGS Inc. on their Wall Street debut, as the stock opened Thursday 28.6% above the initial public offering price. The apparel and lifestyle company said overnight that its IPO priced at $22 a share, above the expected range of between $16 and $19 a share. The stock's first trade was at $28.30 at 11:43 a.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares, which valued the company at $4.57 billion. A total of 26.39 shares were offered in the IPO, with 4.64 million shares offered by the company (down from an expected 5.88 million shares) as it raised $1.02 billion, and with 21.75 million shares offered by its largest shareholder Tulco LLC (up from an expected 16.63 million shares) to raise $478.5 million. The stock has added slightly to gains since the open, to trade recently up 30.4% at $28.70. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF edged up 0.3% and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance Ipo Etf#Figs#Stock Investors#Ipo Investors#S P 500#Initial Public Offering#Ipo#Tulco Llc#Figs Inc#Company#Spx#Wall Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

DOCU Stock: What Investors Are Saying About DocuSign Today as Shares Surge

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are taking off on Friday after the firm reported strong figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. This included reported revenue coming in at $469.1 million, which was 58% higher year-over-year. This figure also beat Wall Street estimates of $437.6 million for the quarter. Let’s dig in more to see exactly why DOCU stock is taking off.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JOANN Stock Rallied as Much as 16% in Early Trading Today

Shares of specialty craft goods retailer JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) rose a quick 16% as trading got underway on Friday. Investors were clearly pleased with the company's earnings update, which was released after the market closed on Thursday. It was the retailer's second quarterly report since its March IPO, and that factor adds some complications here.
StocksCNBC

Revenge of the blue chips: Shares of legacy stocks are beating their disruptors this year

Legacy companies are having the last laugh against their disruptor counterparts in 2021. Yet, Wall Street expects the innovation stocks will retake the lead again eventually. After getting trounced in recent years, incumbent stocks like Ford, Disney and Goldman Sachs are beating their competitors Tesla, Netflix and PayPal, respectively, this year. Big-box retailer Walmart is even neck and neck with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon in 2021.
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

GE CEO Culp sees Q2 aviation shop visits in line with Q1, but sees a 'step down' in margins

Shares of General Electric Co. shed 1.0% in afternoon trading Friday, as Chief Executive Larry Culp spoke at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The stock has now slipped 2.8% since closing at a three-year high of $14.35 on May 27. Regarding the aviation business, Culp said, according to a FactSet transcript, that the industrial conglomerate is positioning to be "ready for the snapback" in air travel that is expected, as vaccine rollouts lead to diminished lockdown measures. Meanwhile, Culp said he expects shop visits "to more or less be in line" with the sequential first quarter, but sees a "step down" in margins as GE works through some contract margin reviews. However, Culp said there is no change to the full-year outlook, "that's really predicated on the second-half recovery," which he thinks he sees "taking root." GE's stock has run up 29.1% year to date, while the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF has climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.5%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Can You Value a SPAC Stock Before It Completes Its Merger?

Even after a SPAC announces its planned acquisition target to take public, investors typically don't have nearly as much information about the business as they would in a traditional IPO. And this can make it very difficult to analyze a SPAC that is yet to finalize its business combination. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 17, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss how investors should think about these types of situations.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Soared Today

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) surged 20% on Friday, after the e-signature leader delivered sterling first-quarter results. DocuSign's revenue jumped 58% year over year to $469.1 million, while its adjusted earnings per share rocketed 267%, to $0.44. Both figures were comfortably ahead of Wall Street's expectations for revenue and adjusted EPS of $437.6 million and $0.28, respectively.
MarketsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Marvell Technology's earnings

On June 7, Marvell Technology reveals figures for the most recent quarter. Analysts expect earnings per share of $0.271. Watch Marvell Technology stock price move in real-time ahead here. Marvell Technology releases figures for the most recent quarter on June 7. 25 analysts are estimating earnings of $0.271 per share...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why 1 Cryptocurrency Miner's Stock Soared Today

Though Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are moving lower today, shares of China-based cryptocurrency miner The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were soaring more than 31% as of 2 p.m. EDT. So what. The diversified internet company and cryptocurrency miner announced today that it acquired Canada-based Montcrypto Ltd. to build a 20-megawatt (MW)...
Stocksinvesting.com

Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DocuSign stock pops on earnings, outlook beat

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the digital agreement company’s quarterly results and outlook surpassed Wall Street expectations. DocuSign shares surged 6% after hours, following a 2.9% decline in the regular session to close at $194.75. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $8.4 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $47.8 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 44 cents a share, compared with 12 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $469.1 million from $297 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 28 cents a share on revenue of $437.6 million. DocuSign forecast revenue of $479 million to $485 million for the second quarter, and $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion for the year. Analysts had estimated revenue of $474.2 million for the second quarter, and revenue of $1.99 billion for the year.
Stocksdistincttoday.net

Tech shares lead stocks lower on Wall Street

Technology companies helped drag stocks lower Thursday on Wall Street, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% loss for the week. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.