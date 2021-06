For the last couple of months in my house, Huskies have been a constant topic of conversation. No, we do not have a Husky at home, but my youngest daughter Harper is OBSESSED with them. She just turned five and asked for a Husky for her birthday. We got her a plush one, but it has done nothing to curb her yearning for a real one. If Harper knew today's Pet of the Week from Winnebago County Animal Services was a Husky, she would absolutely lose her mind and start begging to adopt her.