No matter how the rest of 2021 turns out, we’ve probably already witnessed the core event of the season. The Kansas City Royals stormed out of the gate and, at the end of April, stood at 15-9 with the best record in the American League. But after getting their 16th win on May 1, it would be until May 14 until the Royals would pick up their 17th. The sandwich filling in between was a giant glob of a disgusting, Marmite-and-cheese 11-game losing streak.