Sacramento, CA –Senate Republicans announce the passage of Senate Bill 39, Senate Bill 58, and Senate Bill 390 by the Senate. These bills address some of the critical lapses in security at California’s Employment Development Department that have contributed to the rampant fraud in unemployment insurance claims this last year. Senate Republicans have made it a priority to correct some of the glaring issues at the agency that resulted in billions of dollars in fraud and ensure the agency is better prepared for the next economic downturn. These include: