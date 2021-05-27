New York gardeners, please plan for bees — essential pollinators — this summer | Opinion

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday said the U.S. may have been too trusting of the Chinese government in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Were [U.S. officials] too accommodating of China in the sense that early on we were told the Chinese are on top of it? I can't imagine during the Cold War U.S. government ever saying, ‘Well, the Russians have told us they're on the case. Everything's fine.’ Were we too trusting of the Chinese?” host John Dickerson asked Rice on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”