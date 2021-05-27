Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New York gardeners, please plan for bees — essential pollinators — this summer | Opinion

Observer-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that more Americans are getting outside, it’s time to plant gardens. Planting an ornamental garden or a kitchen vegetable garden is good for our wellbeing. Ornamental gardens provide us aesthetic pleasure, beautifying our front yards and lawns. Kitchen gardens, like the Victory Gardens that were planted after World War II, give growers food security. But besides being good for our psyches, these gardens can also benefit pollinators, especially native wild bees.

www.uticaod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Vegetable Gardens#Bees And Us Crops#Food Crops#Americans#European#Canadian#African#St Lawrence University#Pollinators#Native Wild Bees#Wild Native Bees#Honey Bee Populations#Bee Nests#Natural Pollination#Pollination Services#Gardening Practices#Agricultural Crops#Nesting Habitats#Plant Gardens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
CelebritiesPosted by
960 The Ref

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Condoleezza Rice: 'Maybe there was a little bit too much of trusting of the Chinese' at beginning of pandemic

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday said the U.S. may have been too trusting of the Chinese government in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Were [U.S. officials] too accommodating of China in the sense that early on we were told the Chinese are on top of it? I can't imagine during the Cold War U.S. government ever saying, ‘Well, the Russians have told us they're on the case. Everything's fine.’ Were we too trusting of the Chinese?” host John Dickerson asked Rice on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”