Somewear updated global satellite tracking, communication is more powerful & affordable

By Cory Benson
Bikerumor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe covered the launch of the Somewear Global Hotspot satellite tracker and emergency SOS beacon when it debuted a couple of years ago, but now Somewear has become more powerful and more accessible. Inside, the core satellite communication tech that powers the device hasn’t changed, but Somewear has boosted its capabilities through firmware & app updates, plus more integration, longer battery life, and much lower pricing for the Global Hotspot tracker itself…

bikerumor.com
