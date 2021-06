Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is once again using social media to interact with her friends, with mixed results at best. The former MTV star is very active on TikTok and in her latest video she encourages her followers to learn from her mistakes and to not let the past hold them back. "There's a point in your life where -- maybe not for you guys, but for me -- I'm always telling myself, 'You can't do that. It's not gonna work. Just give up,'" Evans explained in the video.