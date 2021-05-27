Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Police in Kansas City investigating 2 early Thursday deaths

By Ed Stannard
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Thursday morning. The first occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex just north of Riss Lake, police said. Officers were called to the apartment building for a report of gunshots and found a woman with gunshot wounds in a common area of the building, police said in a news release. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

