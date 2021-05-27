How to Pack for a Long Weekend at the Beach

As far as packing goes, the shorter the duration of the trip the more likely we are to overdo it with the clothing options. Case in point: we always think we are going to do more activities than are possible within the hours of the day. And after a year of social distance and minimal events, one cannot be blamed for some ambition when it comes to making the most out of a long weekend. This, of course, does not remove the necessity of packing for said activities. From your morning workout to the hours logged at the beach, and of course, dinners, backyard cookouts, and beyond, you're going to need some options. Here, the essentials to pack for your long weekend trip.