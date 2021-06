A Buckingham Palace intruder who told guards he was trying to find a toilet when caught trespassing with a knife has been jailed for six months.Convicted burglar Chorrie Thompson, 46, was detained by security at the Palace after sneaking through an open gate as a vehicle entered, a court heard.When he was confronted by staff, Thompson - who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia - became “agitated” and threw papers on the ground before being detained.He gave a false name and was found to have a “Stanley-type locking blade” when searched.Thompson was sentenced to six months behind bars for possession of a...