Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus...

Comments / 46

Guadalupe Toledo
08-20

We Mexican are not heaters,, there’s a whole town with nothing but Americans and we welcome and they live happy with no heat ,,,

Reply(1)
7
6ixty9ine
08-21

Mexico is a perfect vacation for Americans! Go! It’s cheap! Enjoy! Bring your whole family. Get murdered, beheaded, buried in a mass grave, never to be found again. It’s very safe in Mexico! Don’t worry!

Reply(1)
4
Doug Demuth
07-11

Stay in Mexico and don't come back If you like it there so much why don't you just stay I don't you just stay instead of coming back here and bringing the disease and bringing the disease and all the crime

Reply(2)
8
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico’s most popular resorts

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico — The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It’s a common enough request across Mexico’s Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug dealers, according to security officials who investigated the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Tequila
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
#Travel Advisories#Travel Advisory#Us State Department#American#Omicron#The Us Embassy#Pcr#Cdc#Sanidad Internacional#Covid
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AMERICAS
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

On Mexico's southern border, the latest migration surge is Haitian

TAPACHULA, Mexico — The neatly assembled line of stuffed backpacks stretches more than a mile down the side of a busy two-lane highway outside the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. These are the belongings of hundreds of migrants, mostly from Haiti, trying to save their place in line to board buses that will come and take them to cities further north in Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
johnnyjet.com

The U.S. State Department Tells Americans to Reconsider Travel to Mexico

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Just in time for the holidays and the busiest travel period of the year, the U.S. State Department just issued a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico president blasts business chiefs, except 'friend' Slim

"Mafia of power" and "influence peddlers" are some of the labels used by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for Mexican business leaders, except for one -- Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man. The leftist president, who took office in 2018 promising to break with "neoliberalism," on Monday described the 81-year-old magnate as a "friend" and "a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country." Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim at the National Palace and underscored the fiscal contribution of America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm and the flagship of Slim's empire. America Movil paid taxes of 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in Mexico on December 16 after selling a subsidiary in the United States, Lopez Obrador tweeted along with a photo of Slim.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Migrants in caravan protest to demand better treatment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States held a rally in Mexico City on Thursday, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them. Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, “To migrate is not a crime, the...
ADVOCACY
CNBC

Here's where Americans want to travel abroad — and where they're losing interest

Whether Covid variants complicate overseas and foreign travel or not, Americans have been busy at least researching — if not necessarily booking — their next big long-distance getaways. Travel website ParkSleepFly analyzed Google search data from April through September to track where U.S. travelers are looking. Cancun, Mexico,...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Panama sees massive jump of unlawful migration in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A record wave of unauthorized migrants entered Panama this year from Colombia, according to government data provided to Reuters on Thursday, as a surge of mostly Haitians entered the Central American country in route to the United States. Through mid-December, 126,675 unlawful migrants had...
IMMIGRATION
