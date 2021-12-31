Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus...www.cnn.com
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus...www.cnn.com
We Mexican are not heaters,, there’s a whole town with nothing but Americans and we welcome and they live happy with no heat ,,,
Mexico is a perfect vacation for Americans! Go! It’s cheap! Enjoy! Bring your whole family. Get murdered, beheaded, buried in a mass grave, never to be found again. It’s very safe in Mexico! Don’t worry!
Stay in Mexico and don't come back If you like it there so much why don't you just stay I don't you just stay instead of coming back here and bringing the disease and bringing the disease and all the crime
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 46