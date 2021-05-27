Cancel
Louisville-based DDW The Color House names new CEO

By Jason Thomas
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville-based DDW The Color House has announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Elaine Gravatte has transitioned to the role of president and CEO. She succeeds Ted Nixon, who has been with DDW for 47 years, including 29 years as CEO, according to a DDW news release. Gravatte's DDW career...

