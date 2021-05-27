Knicks fans are making the most of this run

Spike Lee and the New York Knicks faithful are busy reminding us that few fan bases across sports, for better or worse, could bring it like they do. But following the Knicks’ 101-92 victory over the Hawks, New York are here to remind you in every way possible that, after eight years of no playoffs, they’re back. Even before the game, Bleacher Report dropped an on-the street style video reporting from the Garden, where it was everything you could’ve imagined.