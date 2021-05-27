Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Washington, D.C., nonprofit merging into Pittsburgh-based Tickets for Kids

By Patty Tascarella
Cover picture for the articleTickets for Kids on Thursday announced that the operations of Most Valuable Kids Washington D.C. will be merged into the Pittsburgh-based national nonprofit, effective June 1. Both give under-resourced kids and families access to all sorts of ticketed experiences including sports, entertainment, the arts and museums, collectively providing more than 3 million tickets worth more than $74 million.

www.bizjournals.com
