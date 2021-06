Jun. 9—Apple announced some upgrades to the iCloud last evening at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 keynote which essentially got lost in the whole deluge of other news. So just to remind those who already use Apple's iCloud service, there are some pretty handy new additions coming your way. Apple is amping up iCloud with a new bunch of features and calling it iCloud+. Under iCloud+, the storage service is going to now come with access to a VPN, burner email addresses, and unlimited storage for HomeKit-enabled home security cameras.