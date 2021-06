Sweetwater Hospital Association officials are encouraging local residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since its initial FDA approval, Sweetwater Hospital Association (SHA), along with other community healthcare providers, has been working to get as many COVID-19 vaccination shots in arms as possible. SHA staff members have offered vaccinations to in-patients, organized walk-in and drive-up clinics at the hospital, held mass vaccination clinics in several locations throughout the county, taken vaccinations to nursing home residents and gone directly to many residences to ensure those who are homebound are not forgotten.