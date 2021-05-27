Lisey’s Story Featurette: Stephen King Talks Personal Connection to Story
Apple TV+ has released the behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming limited series adaptation of Lisey’s Story, which is scheduled to make its debut on June 4. The video features writer and executive producer Stephen King as he opens up about his personal connection to the romantic horror story, confirming that it has always been his favorite novel. It also features interviews by EP J.J. Abrams and director Pablo Larraín along with the main cast as they talked about important it is to them to give justice to King’s vision for the story.www.comingsoon.net