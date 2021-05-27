Lisey’s Story Featurette: Stephen King Talks Personal Connection to Story

“Lisey’s Story” is unmistakably a writer’s miniseries, so much that it romances a rough draft. It has immense range, touching upon every shade of darkness within the human spirit. But it has little tact in how it expresses its themes, other than including them all into the same story and letting them fight for space. Rampant metaphors, reflecting pools, extensive flashbacks, non-chronological storylines, scavenger hunts, and self-references are all thrown in; everything has a grandiose significance, whether it’s effective or not. Even the opening credits theme (by series composer Chris Clark) emulates a spirited writer punching the keys of a typewriter, building one thought to the next and to the next.