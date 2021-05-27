Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Where, Oh Where, Have Biden’s Little Jews Gone?

By Dov Fischer
Spectator.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have an Orthodox rabbinic colleague on the American political left, one of the very few still to be found among American Orthodox Jews. The latest Pew survey has us at 75 percent Republican conservative. Others had us at 83 percent for Trump. Even 90 percent. My colleague was in media demand last autumn, promoting the Biden campaign and attacking President Trump. In fact, because there are so very few of that mindset still left among American Orthodox rabbis — needles in a haystack — he found himself getting quoted and featured everywhere, as media desperately sought an Orthodox rabbi for Biden over Trump. He was the only one they could find. I used to hear and read lots from him last October about how great it will be for Israel and Jews if only Biden and the Democrats replace Trump and the GOP. Alas, I have not heard or read a political insight, not a peep, from him the past six months. I almost miss reading his wrong political predictions. A few weeks ago, I invited him to share his political views with some of my rabbinic colleagues and me. But no response. Alas, he seems to have been hidden away with the chametz for Passover but never found again afterwards. The afikoman rabbi. Crickets. Maybe we can get his face onto some milk cartons to help find him. Like the bald eagle and honest journalists, he is an endangered species.

spectator.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Jews#Judaism#Muslims#Pew#Democrats#Gop#Anti Semites#Islamists#The Squad#Congress#U S Senate#Hamas#Bds#Ifnotnow#Non Jews#Unrwa#Aoc#House Judiciary Committee#Democrat House#Democrat Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems face a dilemma on voting rights

DEVELOPING … “G-7 countries reach agreement on 15 percent minimum global tax rate,” by WaPo’s Jeff Stein: “Finance ministers for seven of the most powerful nations in the world announced an accord that could reshape the tax obligations of multinational corporations around the world. The deal is a major breakthrough for the Biden administration as it seeks to enact a floor on the taxes paid by corporations worldwide. Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN has been adamant that the U.S. needs to work with international counterparts to prevent nations from being played off each other by firms seeking lower tax obligations.”
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Tapper and Wallace take opposing tacks on GOP election deniers

Happy Friday, Playbookers. If you thought President JOE BIDEN’S offer to keep the corporate tax rate at 21% might yield a breakthrough on infrastructure … not so much. Biden told Sen. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-W.Va.) this week he’d be open to imposing a 15% minimum tax instead. But ahead of another Biden-Capito meeting today (this one not in person), plenty of reporting suggests the GOP is bearish on this alternative.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Democratic party disappoints

It was neither surprising – nor could it be deemed “news” – that President Joe Biden was passive during the recent Hamas attacks against Israel. Indeed, the growing progressive wing of his party affirmatively threw Israel under the bus one half-dozen years ago. Truth is the seeds of the Democrats’ disrespect of our homeland sprouted under the shrouded leadership of one former President Barack Obama. (You may recall him. He was the one that couldn’t say “Islamic terrorist.”)
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Biden's real superpower is being a white guy

Joe Biden is the president, everybody knows that. But he might also be a hero straight out of Marvel Comics, given how often pundits describe his relative dullness as a "superpower." So far during his short tenure in office, Biden has proved impressively impervious to attacks from the Republican opposition....
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden Isn’t Shaping Up to Be the Right’s Bogeyman

Following the 2008 election, one positive glimmer that Republicans found in Barack Obama’s victory was all the fodder his freshly inaugurated face created for conservative authors and publishers. The right-wing publishing machine kicked into overdrive throughout the Obama years, with pundits like Dinesh D’Souza, Michelle Malkin, Ben Shapiro, and Bill O’Reilly writing hit after hit targeting the Democratic president. But under Joe Biden and the current Democratic administration, conservative publishers are having to look elsewhere to find popular topics for their scathing books, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins noted in a Wednesday dispatch on the conservative media complex’s search for a “new bogeyman” to make up for Biden’s “relative dullness.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden is guarding some of Trump’s big secrets

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1989, Chinese soldiers and tanks begin the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square. Almost five months in office, President Biden has disappointed Democrats who hoped he would throw open some of...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

The Deafening Silence of Biden’s Jews

I have an Orthodox rabbinic colleague on the American political left, one of the very few still to be found among American Orthodox Jews. He was quite all over the place last autumn, promoting the Biden campaign and attacking President Trump. In fact, because there are so very few of that mindset among American Orthodox rabbis, he found himself getting quoted and featured in most left-wing Jewish media organs seeking to find an Orthodox rabbi for Biden over Trump. There was such a dearth of others to interview.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Welcome to Biden budget day: Where's the growth?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Despite Biden's strong start, Democrats are worried

Joe Biden is off to a better first four months than most of his predecessors, winning a huge legislative measure, presiding over an administration of competence that has avoided any embarrassments and an economy about to take off. Yet Democrats privately are worried, on a range from nervous to pessimistic....
Congress & Courtscrescentcitytimes.com

Bernie Sanders, Self-loathing Jew Hater

The month of May was Jewish History month. To “celebrate” Jewish History month, Bernie Sanders introduced a Resolution attempting to block the $735 million JDAM arms sale to Israel. JDAM is short for Joint Defense Attack Munitions built by Boeing. It is more than disheartening to see my Jewish brother...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...