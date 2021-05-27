Where, Oh Where, Have Biden’s Little Jews Gone?

I have an Orthodox rabbinic colleague on the American political left, one of the very few still to be found among American Orthodox Jews. The latest Pew survey has us at 75 percent Republican conservative. Others had us at 83 percent for Trump. Even 90 percent. My colleague was in media demand last autumn, promoting the Biden campaign and attacking President Trump. In fact, because there are so very few of that mindset still left among American Orthodox rabbis — needles in a haystack — he found himself getting quoted and featured everywhere, as media desperately sought an Orthodox rabbi for Biden over Trump. He was the only one they could find. I used to hear and read lots from him last October about how great it will be for Israel and Jews if only Biden and the Democrats replace Trump and the GOP. Alas, I have not heard or read a political insight, not a peep, from him the past six months. I almost miss reading his wrong political predictions. A few weeks ago, I invited him to share his political views with some of my rabbinic colleagues and me. But no response. Alas, he seems to have been hidden away with the chametz for Passover but never found again afterwards. The afikoman rabbi. Crickets. Maybe we can get his face onto some milk cartons to help find him. Like the bald eagle and honest journalists, he is an endangered species.