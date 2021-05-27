T-profile in Power BI
An Introduction with the implementation of the concept. The concept of designing a T-profile comes under the Design Thinking process which based on user-centric design helps to build user empathy and guides the search for breakthrough innovation¹. The T-profile [2–6] showcases in a creative way the expertise of a person in a specific domain and also their experience or knowledge in other domains. Precisely, a T-profile depicts the width and depth of a person’s knowledge or skills. In other words, the vertical line in “T” depicts a person’s area of expertise in a specific domain, and the horizontal line in “T” depicts the person’s knowledge or experience in other areas besides his expertise. Such a person is often referred to as a T-shaped person with T-shaped skills and is cross-skilled capable of collaborating across different areas. Consequently, such people are a good fit for working in Agile teams [3–5].towardsdatascience.com