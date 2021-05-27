Tiger Woods: Leg Rehab Process 'More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced'
Tiger Woods provided an update on his leg rehab following a February car crash on Thursday, noting the process is "more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”. Woods continues to recover from traumatic injuries to his right leg suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. Woods suffered open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, and he's spent recent months working to regain strength and mobility following the accident.www.si.com