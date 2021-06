Ah, the sweet end to a Northwest spring — when it’s not raining (as much), the crisp breeze is warming up, and the sun is out to play. I’m a summer baby through and through so I’m looking forward to it, even though we have such a short season. Food plays a big part in that. As soon as the air gets a little warmer, I love whipping up things like my Bloody Mary shrimp cocktails — refreshing and delightful with a bit of a kick.