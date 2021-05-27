Cancel
The Truth About Brandy's New Disney Song

By L.C.
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy is back at Disney! The R&B singer released a new song in celebration of some special Disney characters, and it has the star feeling like a kid again. The Grammy-winning artist may have 17 Hot 100 songs under her belt, including two No. 1 singles thanks to her collaborations with Monica on "The Boy Is Mine" and "Have You Ever?" But perhaps the most memorable highlight of the singer's career was her role as Cinderella in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997. The groundbreaking, diverse cast starred Whitney Houston, who brought on a teenage Brandy as the titular lead. The film also featured Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher, as well as Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and Whoopi Goldberg.

