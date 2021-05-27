Sheetz Turned Its Strawberry-Banana Milkshake into an IPA

Aaron Franklin’s first-ever brisket-smoking tutorial, posted on his BBQ with Franklin YouTube channel in 2012, has been viewed over four million times. In the video, Franklin gets the brisket in the smoker and closes the lid, then reminds the audience it will be a long time before the brisket is done. “How long is a long time?” he asks. “Long enough to drink a beer.” I’m not saying Franklin was a trendsetter by suggesting a relationship between smoking meat and drinking beer; plenty of backyard cooks—and four million barbecue YouTube fans—will joke that brisket’s extensive smoke time is really just an excuse to spend half a day downing beers. That’s fine, unless you want to end up with a good brisket.