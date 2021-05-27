Sheetz Turned Its Strawberry-Banana Milkshake into an IPA
If you ever want to start an argument with someone that doesn't involve politics, the pandemic, or why the Beatles are better than the Rolling Stones (don't @ me, it's the truth), then ask them whether they think Sheetz or Wawa is the superior convenience store. People have feelings about the two Pennsylvania-based chains, and if you already have a deep-seated Sheetz allegiance, then you're going to love the fact that it's rolling out another limited-edition craft beer.www.foodandwine.com