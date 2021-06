I am asking what is the recommendation from the field how are you deploying large volumes ~10TB – 20 TB on Windows Host. I understand each design will have drawbacks. I want to see recommendations how you see this done in the field and best practices along with detailed deployment settings. Traditionally we have tried to stay around 2-5 TB VMDK as max size VMDK on a windows host understanding the limits of current versions of ESXi Support are much larger but for backup and restore we set internal soft guidelines at around 5TB.