Law

Public Notices

Columbia Star
 11 days ago

Case# 20 JT 696 [Termination of Parental Rights for Minor Child; In re: Knight-Warner] [Tommy Warner]: Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: termination of the parental rights of the biological father of minor child, M.K.W. born on December 8th, 2012, to the biological father, Tommy Warner, and biological mother, Ashley Knight. This action being filed on November 24, 2020 at the Guilford County Courthouse located 201 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401 as referenced by 20 JT 696. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than 40 (forty) days from the date of publication, July 9th, 2021. Upon your failure to do so, Petitioner, as the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This is the 20th day of May 2021. Eboni M. Elm (Attorney for Petitioner) 241 Summit Ave. Ste. 103 Greensboro North Carolina, 27401.

