Bachelor – Ellen Kempner and Melina Duterte on “Doomin’ Sun” and Their Friendship

At a point in most, if not all, of our lives, we enter a period where joy feels foreign, even forbidden. By way of weariness, grief, loss, betrayal, trauma or some other nasty mutant curveball life’s cooked up, we can become so distanced from the sensations of the ecstasy the world has to offer that it becomes tough to imagine and difficult to stomach. Like taking a sip of a dense nectar when you were expecting water or pulling back to curtains after a long night to light so bright it hurts. In these instances, you have a choice: to suffer, or to, eventually and slowly, relearn and re-normalize happiness. On her latest album, Michelle Zauner’s work runs headlong with bells on into the latter option, and offers to bring us along.