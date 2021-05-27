Bachelor – Ellen Kempner and Melina Duterte on “Doomin’ Sun” and Their Friendship
Bachelor is the recently formed duo of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The now fast friends originally met on a brief run of West Coast dates in 2017, which budded into a series of cross-country online hangs over the years. But even before their initial shows the two enjoyed each other’s music and as Kempner recalls it, “geeked out about each other in the DMs.” After a few years of staying in touch, with rare in person meet ups, the pair booked two weeks at an AirBnB in Topanga, California, with the intent of emerging with a full album for their shared home, Polyvinyl Records.www.undertheradarmag.com