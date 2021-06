FRAMINGHAM – Only conspiracy theorists could believe that healthy children pose a dangerous threat to adults. Sadly, those in charge of public education in Framingham, and Massachusetts in general, appear to be operating under such a mass delusion. Are our educational leaders themselves immune to education? After pool-testing thousands of children, week after week after week, they apparently haven’t learned anything. In Framingham, 28,742 pool test results have shown conclusively that asymptomatic children are actually, provably, healthy children. It doesn’t matter.