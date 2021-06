SECRETS OUT: Church of Scientology officials tried to prevent women accusing Danny Masterson of assault of reporting the case. Three women testified to church officials trying to silence them in a Los Angeles courtroom, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The church denies the accusations. “Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. This is blatantly clear in the documents we understand were put before the Court — and many others,” church spokesperson Karin Pouw told the newspaper. Masterson will face trial on three counts of rape.