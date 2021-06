Lt. Gen. Charles Wald, a native of Minot and a graduate of North Dakota State University, was in charge of drawing up the aerial combat plans for eliminating the al Qaeda and Taliban threats in Afghanistan after 9/11. The initial attack on Oct. 7, 2001, destroyed much of the capabilities of the enemies of the U.S. and clearly put them on the defensive. The daily poundings from the air caused so much confusion and chaos for the Taliban that they were in disarray. Following the defeat of the Taliban at Mazar-i-Sharif, on Nov. 9, the Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan ended and Wald was awarded the position of deputy chief of staff for the Air and Space Operations in Washington, D.C.