Columbia, SC

Blythewood Garden Club’s floral arrangement on display at Columbia Museum of Art

By Name
Columbia Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blythewood Garden Club recently had two members, Jeanette Smith and Mittie McLean, submit a floral arrangement in the First Annual Art Blossoms exhibition April 15-18 at the Columbia Museum of Art. There were 20 floral artworks featured during the exhibition. Smith and McLean’s floral arrangement was based on the Cattle Walk painting by Merton Simpson. The painting is a dark rendering with slashes of red, so the cattle are not happily grazing in the meadow. Where are they going? To a corral, or could it be their “last walk” to the slaughterhouse? The impression is of their being fenced in close together awaiting something. Materials used—Anthurium, Gerbera Daisies, Curly Willow, Eucalyptus, and assorted greenery.

www.thecolumbiastar.com
