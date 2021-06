The Seresto 2 Pack 8-month flea and tick collar for large dogs provides continuous 8-month flea and tick protection. Unlike oral flea and tick prevention products that require fleas and ticks to bite your pet to work, Seresto flea and tick collar for large dogs kills fleas and ticks through contact—no biting required. Seresto flea and tick prevention is also available for cats. Seresto flea and tick collar for dogs is water resistant and remains effective after swimming, shampooing, or exposure to rain or sunlight. (Dogs must not be bathed more than once per month. For dogs that swim once a month or more, the control duration is reduced to five months for flea control, and reduced to seven months for tick control.) Seresto flea and tick collars for large dogs contain two active ingredients: Imidacloprid to control flea infestations and flumethrin to repel and kill ticks. These active ingredients are slowly and continuously released in low concentrations, spreading from head to toes, even the tail, over your dog’s coat and skin. Seresto 8-month flea and tick collar for large dogs can be used alongside other identification collars. Avoid the hassle of messy monthly treatments and get the effective protection of Seresto flea and tick collars.