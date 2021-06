THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Administration Department has sought the opinion of the Chief Minister's Office for further action in the wake of the expiry of the suspension period of former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Sivasankar. The file related to this is under the consideration of the Chief Minister's Office. — Sivasankar's suspension was prompted by allegations and arrests in connection with the gold smuggling case. Sivasankar was suspended on July 16, 2020 on the basis of a report by a committee comprising the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance. Sivasankar was questioned in cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and Customs in connection with gold smuggling. Central agencies have not provided information to the government about Sivasankar's role in the case. No strong evidence has been brought to court as well. The government can withdraw the suspension if it wants, as the findings of the government-appointed bureaucracy are not serious.