A massive number of blockbusters are in the cards to debut this summer, either entirely in theaters, on streaming, or in a hybrid of the two. Among those is The Tomorrow War, an action blockbuster that was confirmed to be debuting entirely on Amazon Prime later this year. The film, which is helmed by The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay, boasts an all-star cast — and the film's Twitter account recently decided to showcase them in an epic way. Over the past few days, Amazon has debuted a roster of character posters, each of which showcases different members of the ensemble.