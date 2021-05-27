Cancel
Books & Literature

'Heaven Just Got More Colorful!' Remembering Beloved Children's Author Eric Carle

By Jeryl Brunner
 8 days ago
Eric Carle, the author and illustrator behind more than 70 children’s books died on Sunday, May 23. Carle who wrote The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other beloved classics like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and Pancakes, Pancakes!was 91. On his Instagram, page his team shared Carle’s reflections...

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

Related
Northampton, MAgo955.com

‘Hungry Caterpillar’ author-illustrator Eric Carle dead at 91

(Reuters) -Acclaimed children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle, perhaps best remembered for his classic story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” has died at age 91, publisher Penguin Kids said on Twitter. The Washington Post, citing a statement from his family, reported Carle died at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Remembering Eric Carle; Rosa Brooks on being a volunteer cop

Eric Carle, the picture-book author with more than seventy titles to his name, has died at the age of ninety-one. According to the New York Times, Carle sold more than 170 million copies of his books. In a 1995 interview, he talked about how he turns small ideas into full-fledged works: “You think about it, you forget about it, you obsess about it. I get depressed a lot, and that seems to precipitate things. My wife sees my mood darken and says, ‘Uh-oh, you’re ready to do a book.’” In the same article, Carle observes how he has stayed true to his childhood self: “I had a lot of feelings, philosophical thoughts—at the age of 6! The only way I got older and wiser was that I got better trained. But that brain and soul were at their peak.” For more on Carle’s life and legacy, see this remembrance on the Carle Museum website.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Children’s authors on Eric Carle: ‘He created readers as voracious as that caterpillar’

The late Eric Carle has been hailed by fellow children’s writers for creating generations of readers as voracious as his best-loved creation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Carle, who died on Sunday at the age of 91, left behind titles including his worldwide bestselling board book – about a caterpillar who eats his way through a week’s worth of food before turning into a butterfly – as well as The Very Busy Spider, The Mixed-Up Chameleon and Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me.
Boston, MAsimmons.edu

Remembering Eric Carle, Celebrated Picturebook Author

Carle recognized that the picturebook may be the young child's first experience with art and his pages invite all readers to participate in their own storytelling. — Professor Cathie Mercier, Director of the Simmons Center for the Study of Children's Literature. Simmons University joins readers around the world in mourning...
CelebritiesPublic Radio International PRI

Author Eric Carle dies at 91

Eric Carle, the beloved author of the famous children's book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” passed away this week. He wrote and illustrated more than 70 books in his lifetime. His early life, however, was marked by traumatic events. The World's Carol Hills spoke with Michelle Martin, Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services at the University of Washington, about his life and work.
Syracuse, NYwrvo.org

Opinion: Eric Carle Brought Light and Color To Our Lives

He called himself a "picture-writer." But there was not a lot about the way Eric Carle grew up to make you think he'd go on to create books for children about bugs, birds, bears and blue horses. He was born in Syracuse, New York, but his family moved back to...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Eric Carle: From The Very Hungry Caterpillar to Brown Bear... 12 of the late author’s greatest works

The author and illustrator Eric Carle, who has died at 91, enjoyed a prolific 55-year publishing career. In that time he illustrated over 70 books, the majority of which he also wrote, and which in total have now sold over 170 million copies around the world.For those pondering where to start, here are 12 of Carle’s greatest and most memorable works:Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?As a young man Carle worked at an advertising agency, and in the mid-1960s a red lobster he’d drawn caught the eye of children’s book author Bill Martin Jr. The writer approached...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Eric Carle, whose ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ conquered children’s literature, dies at 91

Like the unstoppable caterpillar in his most famous work, Eric Carle invested a great deal of effort into making his best-selling children’s books take flight. “My books are not simple,” he told the Globe in 1989. “I devote my entire life to them, and I don’t do anything else. I think a lot. My books take a very long time. I may work two to three years on an idea. I start with 2,000 words, and reduce them to 20.”
EntertainmentMilitary.com

Beloved Picture-Book Author and Army Veteran Eric Carle Dies at 91

It’s estimated that a copy of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” is purchased somewhere in the world every 30 seconds. It was first published in 1969 and has sold almost 50 million copies worldwide. The book’s author, Eric Carle, died on May 23, 2021, after writing or illustrating more than 70 children’s books during his life.
Books & Literatureclassichits947.com

Opinions about Books!

I graduated with an English Lit Major. Mostly because I love to read! And I love Children’s books. We recently lost two of my favorite authors. I must have read Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar 10 million times to the kids. Norton Juster was the author of one of...
