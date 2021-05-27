Three projects launched by OIF

QuoteSpring 5.0 Now More Powerful, Faster, Comprehensive, and Flexible than Ever. AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, today announced a major upgrade to its powerful online, real-time quoting and proposal application, QuoteSpring. The application simplifies the sales process for channel partners by allowing them to generate comprehensive, competitive quotes and proposals instantly on demand. QuoteSpring 5.0 demonstrates a more intuitive, complete, and flexible design while retaining the features that have made the platform so successful. These include the ability to select from one of the widest arrays of connectivity options available in the Channel paired with AireSpring’s cloud communications solutions, Managed SD-WAN, Security and Managed IT services. QuoteSpring 5.0 expands upon these features by adding the ability to generate global multi-location quotes with the click of a button.