As the founder of Elsa's Ark Inc. in 1998, Pat Lillis of East Hampton devoted her life to rescuing and caring for every kind of animal, most often cats, chickens, rabbits, dogs, and horses. In a December 2012 letter to The Star opposing the culling of deer here, Ms. Lillis reported that at least 20 people each day would call the nonprofit organization to take custody of their unwanted pets.