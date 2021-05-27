Cancel
C.A. Johnson student wins state anti-gun violence logo contest

By Contributed by Edith H. Caudle
Columbia Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.A. Johnson High School student Alyssa Earnhardt won double honors in the U.S. Department of Justice 18th Annual Project Sentry Logo Contest, a statewide project where students illustrate ways to prevent gun violence in schools. Earnhardt was the first-place winner in the high school division, as well as the 2021...

www.thecolumbiastar.com
Columbia, SCFort Worth Star-Telegram

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed teachers advocate for change in the state’s education system

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A protest planned by teacher’s organization SC for Ed was called off Monday out of fear for members’ safety after the group received threatening messages online. Instead, many teachers gathered in small groups throughout the community to make their voices heard. South Carolina teachers say they’ve had enough....
Columbia, SCWLOS.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC babies born on May 29 could receive $529 to put towards college

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will get a birthday gift from the state. Monday, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will be eligible for $529 as part of the PalmettoBaby Grant Program to be used toward a future scholarship account.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed cancels Monday protest at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed says it has canceled Monday’s protest at the State House due to what it calls threatening messages. In a statement the group says it has received ‘harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking who falsely believed the protest was mask related’.
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed weapon permit (CWP). Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into...
Columbia, SCMySanAntonio

Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster posted on Twitter that he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Richland County, SCColumbia Star

Richland One student named South Carolina Teaching Fellow

W. J. Keenan High School student Myles Branic has been named a member of the 2021 South Carolina Teaching Fellows cohort at Winthrop University. The award, which is sponsored by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA), recruits talented high school seniors into the teaching profession. As a...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Richland Two bus driver to be honored for efforts to keep students safe during bus hijacking by armed soldier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Richland School District Two, the bus driver who helped de-escalate the situation during last week’s bus hijacking will be honored in a ceremony Friday. Officials say Kenneth Corbin was driving students to Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School when an armed soldier who walked out of Fort Jackson boarded the bus. Authorities say Corbin drove the bus for a short time before he and the students were able to leave the bus safely. Corbin will be honored for utilizing his training to de-escalate the tense situation.