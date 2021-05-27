Islanders 2nd Line Dominated Penguins Series

I did not expect the New Jersey Devils to win tonight’s game against the New York Islanders. For one reason, the Islanders, who are a playoff team, are a better team than the Devils this season. For another reason, the Islanders still have some stakes to play for even if home-ice is off the table whereas the Devils have nothing to play for. For a bigger reason, tonight was the last ever regular season game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. I figured on a night like this, the Isles would what they could to at least end a long, long, long era in Uniondale with a win before the postseason. For a more immediate reason, the Isles have been slumping and even a close win would give them a boost before the postseason. It is for those reasons, I did not think the Devils were going to leave Nassau with a second straight win.