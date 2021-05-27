Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders 2nd Line Dominated Penguins Series

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes in hockey, a line can take over a series and propel a team to a win. Usually, it’s a team’s top unit but sometimes, as illustrated by both the Islanders and the Penguins in the past it doesn’t have to be the big guns. For Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run...

eyesonisles.com
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
278K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Pittsburgh#Goal Line#Islanders 2nd Line#Pens#Hbk#Top Line#Game Score#Isles#Boston#Bailey Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Oilers vs. Jets playoff preview

McDavid leads high-powered Edmonton offense against Hellebuyck, Winnipeg in first round. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Devils 2, Islanders 1: Whatever

I think that when we all looked at the New York Islanders’ schedule for the last week of the season, we penciled in eight points with hope for home-ice advantage, if not the East Division title. Well, now they can only earn two points from four games against the Buffalo...
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders 5, Devils 1: Nelson, Barzal pull ahead in final Coliseum regular season game

The result of the final regular season game (we think...for real this time, maybe) at Nassau Coliseum will be a trivial footnote, but the complete performance by the New York Islanders was reassuring for their 2021 outlook given their recent form. The 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils won’t erase fears that the Isles might be limping into the playoffs, but they did exhibit more of the look of a playoff team.
NHLFrankfort Times

Nelson scores 2 as Islanders beat Devils 5-1 in home finale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 Saturday night in the final regular season game at Nassau Coliseum. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle and Kyle Palmieri also scored...
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Islanders Down Devils 5-1 in Home Finale

Brock Nelson's two goals help Islanders in get-right game vs Devils. The New York Islanders got their groove back on Saturday night, skating to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in their final home game of the regular season at Nassau Coliseum. Brock Nelson (2G), Jordan Eberle, Kyle...
NHLNHL

GAME STORY: Islanders 5, Devils 1

NASSAU, N.Y. - After the Devils bested New York, 2-1, Thursday, they expected to face a hungrier, more determined Islanders team Saturday night. And that's exactly what they saw. The Islanders stitched together a dominant performance, led by Brock Nelson's two goals, in a 5-1 victory against the Devils at...
NHLNHL

Nelson scores twice, Islanders gain in East race with win against Devils

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders gained ground in the MassMutual East Division with a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday. "I like the way we played tonight," New York forward Jordan Eberle said. "We grinded and...
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs clinch North, deny Canadiens from earning berth

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched first place in the Scotia North Division and denied the Montreal Canadiens from clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a 3-2 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. It is the first division title for the Maple Leafs since 2000-01, when they won...
NHLNHL

McDavid scores 100th point of season for Oilers in 53rd game

Center gets four against Canucks to become fastest in 25 years. Leon Draisaitl hammers Connor McDavid's pass home on the two-man advantage, as McDavid notches his 100th NHL point of the season in the 2nd. 00:34 •. Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers...
NHLbostonnews.net

Islanders stop mini losing skid, crush Devils

Brock Nelson scored twice in a span of 3:40 in the second period Saturday night as the New York Islanders scored four unanswered goals in a 5-1 rout of the visiting New Jersey Devils in the final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders will host...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Goodbye, Nassau: New Jersey Devils Dreadful in 1-5 Defeat to New York Islanders

I did not expect the New Jersey Devils to win tonight’s game against the New York Islanders. For one reason, the Islanders, who are a playoff team, are a better team than the Devils this season. For another reason, the Islanders still have some stakes to play for even if home-ice is off the table whereas the Devils have nothing to play for. For a bigger reason, tonight was the last ever regular season game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. I figured on a night like this, the Isles would what they could to at least end a long, long, long era in Uniondale with a win before the postseason. For a more immediate reason, the Isles have been slumping and even a close win would give them a boost before the postseason. It is for those reasons, I did not think the Devils were going to leave Nassau with a second straight win.
NHLNHL

Wild defeat Ducks again, keep pace in West playoff race

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Victor Rask scored at 2:46 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild kept pace in the Honda West Division with a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Rask won it when he skated in on a 2-on-1 and shot short side...
NHLNHL

Coach's Challenge: VAN @ EDM - 15:35 of the Second Period

The Oilers challenge for off-sides prior to Quinn Hughes' goal, and after review, the call on the ice is overturned. Result: Original call is overturned - No Goal Vancouver. Explanation: Video review determined that Vancouver's Bo Horvat preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Quinn Hughes' goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHLNHL

McDavid reaches 100 points in Oilers win against Canucks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday. McDavid had a goal and three assists and is the first player in 25 years, and ninth in NHL history, to score at least 100 points through his first 53 games of a season. Mario Lemieux (126) and Jaromir Jagr (101) of the Pittsburgh Penguins each did it in 1995-96, the 24th and 25th time it was accomplished. McDavid has 32 goals and 68 assists.
NHLNHL

Smith scores first NHL hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Blues

LAS VEGAS -- Reilly Smith scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third consecutive game, 4-1 against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Vegas leads the Colorado Avalanche by four points for first place in the eight-team Honda West Division; the...
NHLNHL

Predators clinch playoff berth, defeat Hurricanes for first time

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators clinched the final Stanley Cup Playoff berth from the Discover Central Division with a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The teams will meet in the first round after playing their final regular-season game here Monday. Luke Kunin scored two...