One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

Singer Cheryl has a piece of advice for people who have gained weight during the coronavirus lockdown. According to Daily Mail, Cheryl in an interview with Marie Claire urged people to change their mindset around food. “We can be very, very harsh on ourselves. And for what? Look at that shame and guilt. No, you didn’t have a good week, you just changed your lifestyle. I think that’s a really good thing – to shift your frame of mind from being so extreme and putting that pressure on yourself,” Cheryl quoted as a saying. Demi Lovato Says Complimenting Someone on Weight Loss Might Be ‘Harmful’.